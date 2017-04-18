Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Two admit drink, drive charges

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

TWO men who pleaded guilty to drink-driving offences were told to pay $300 fine or face 30 days jail term if they failed to pay the fine.

Norman Daunoco, 29, and Pita Kaiunu, 29, were found by police officers to be driving under the influence of alcohol on two separate incidents last Friday and on Sunday respectively.

In mitigation, Daunoco said his wife had recently passed away and he was supporting his two younger daughters.

The court was told that Daunoco, who was employed as a hospital orderly, had just started work last week and was remorseful for his actions. Daunoco was found by traffic officers driving along Foster Rd on Sunday.

Both accused persons are first offenders and were seeking the court's forgiveness.

Kaiunu in his mitigation said he was a farmer, earning about $100 weekly and was also supporting his wife and two children.

He was stopped in Lami by police officers.

Kaiunu requested the court to give him three weeks to pay his fine, the court granted him a month to come up with the $300 payment.

Daunoco told the court he could pay his fine today.

Both drivers have been suspended from driving for three months.








