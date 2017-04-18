LTA has vehicle inspection agency

/ Front page / News

TO provide better efficiency in its services, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has partnered Dee Ace Motors to enhance its vehicle inspection policy.

LTA's authorised motor vehicle inspection agency (AMVIA), Dee Ace Motors, has been given access to the authority's online system, allowing the company to update vehicle inspection results directly into the LTA system.

LTA chairman Vijay Maharaj said the new arrangement was aimed at improving customer service delivery.

"Previously, it was all done with the inspection results all documented on paper and sent by hand to be put in our system," Mr Maharaj said.

The company is one of five authorised motor vehicle inspection agencies appointed by LTA to provide motor vehicle inspections, with Dee Ace Motors being the first selected for online access.

Meanwhile, motorists welcomed the introduction of the new system.

Suva taxi driver Nilesh Goundar said the new system would really fast track the processes at LTA.

"There is always a big line when you go to LTA for inquires and paperwork. Sometimes information in files and on paper is also in the process, which delays everything," Mr Goundar said.

"But with the computer online system, this will particularly help the users to have everything done efficiently and efficiently."