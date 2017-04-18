Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA has vehicle inspection agency

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

TO provide better efficiency in its services, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has partnered Dee Ace Motors to enhance its vehicle inspection policy.

LTA's authorised motor vehicle inspection agency (AMVIA), Dee Ace Motors, has been given access to the authority's online system, allowing the company to update vehicle inspection results directly into the LTA system.

LTA chairman Vijay Maharaj said the new arrangement was aimed at improving customer service delivery.

"Previously, it was all done with the inspection results all documented on paper and sent by hand to be put in our system," Mr Maharaj said.

The company is one of five authorised motor vehicle inspection agencies appointed by LTA to provide motor vehicle inspections, with Dee Ace Motors being the first selected for online access.

Meanwhile, motorists welcomed the introduction of the new system.

Suva taxi driver Nilesh Goundar said the new system would really fast track the processes at LTA.

"There is always a big line when you go to LTA for inquires and paperwork. Sometimes information in files and on paper is also in the process, which delays everything," Mr Goundar said.

"But with the computer online system, this will particularly help the users to have everything done efficiently and efficiently."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64810.6291
JPY 53.630150.6301
GBP 0.38580.3778
EUR 0.45670.4447
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.64420.6192
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers
  2. Woman dead, duo quizzed
  3. Money and gold
  4. Fraud inquiry
  5. Search party finds wreck
  6. FJFW marks ten years with Pacific Island show
  7. Villagers unite to protect tourists
  8. Land issues hold up residental project
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Families enjoy Easter holiday at popular beach

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  6. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)