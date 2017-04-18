FRA to fix light timers

/ Front page / News

CURRENT time settings on the crossing lights in the Suva City area do not give enough time for pedestrians to cross the roads, says the Fiji Roads Authority.

Traffic lights and crossing lights come under the jurisdiction of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) and it had been highlighted that pedestrians only reached as far as the middle of the road before the lights turned red again.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said there was a 30 seconds time frame given to pedestrians to cross roads, whereas in city areas where there was more traffic, time varied between 12 to 24 seconds.

"These sites are on fixed timing and once we start upgrading the traffic signal, site detectors will become functional and based on our traffic survey, the set timings would be changed as necessary to improve the efficiency of the controlled signal sites," Mr Hutchinson said.

"There's nothing wrong with the traffic signals, the problem can be attributed to the volume of traffic through the area. At present, FRA is conducting a traffic flow survey in the area. The results will determine what improvements will be made to the timing of the lights."

Mr Hutchinson commented on the maintenance and the repair work of the traffic and crossing lights and said the lights were in proper condition and that the FRA made regular checks.

"These checks will be carried out twice a week moving forward," he added.

"We check the timing and that the lights are switched on and working.

He added that FRA always monitored the timing and attended to unplanned breakdowns and maintenance work.

"The 2016-17 budgets for the upkeep of traffic signals are $463,000 and FRA has 45 traffic signals in its asset portfolio.

"In addition, $4.6 million has been allocated by the Asian Development Bank for the Traffic Signal and SCATS improvement.

"This work is yet to be carried out," Mr Hutchinson said.