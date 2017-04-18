NFP to get 'strong line-up'

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party (NFP) intends to make the next election a serious contest for people's votes.

This was revealed by NFP acting president Semi Titoko during a press conference yesterday.

He said the party would be making further announcements in the coming weeks and months on new candidates, policies and the party's vision ahead of next year's poll.

"In next year's General Election, NFP will put before the people a strong line-up of candidates," Mr Titoko said.

"These will be people who are well-known in the community and who have deep skills and experience required to work in the next Government."

He said they were also inviting everyone to join them as party members, candidates, volunteers or supporters.

"This is to help change Fiji for the better.

"We believe that, for NFP, the best is yet to come.

"The NFP won three seats in Parliament in the 2014 General Elections."