Seal repairs start on bridge

THE Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has begun repairing both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge at nine miles.

FHH construction manager Mark Burns said the works were part of the accelerated sealed repair program initiated by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

"The Wainibuku Bridge at nine miles is part of this program initiated by the FRA to improve areas following a spate of tropical depressions in recent months where the condition of the road has become a concern," Mr Burns said.

"Several sections of the pavement have deteriorated, exposing rather large potholes in the road that pose an immediate risk to motorists. Once work has been completed, motorists that use the bridge daily will be able to drive through without having to swerve to dodge potholes and other defects."

According to Mr Burns, to ensure the completion of work on the bridge, a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h was in place.

"If you cannot avoid this area, please be patient. The workmen on site are there to carry out important work for the benefit of all those that drive through these sections of Kings Rd," he said.

Around 20 to 25 workmen are currently carrying out works at the site over the course of 10 to 12 nights.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance program to provide access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.