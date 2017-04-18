Gillescie's Fijian hero 'carried me with one arm'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian widow Gloria Gillescie with Semi Lewanirabe who she says saved her life at the height of Cyclone Debbie that hit Queensland late last month. Picture: SUPPLIED/Ratu Joe Dimuri

THE 76-year-old widow of a WWII Royal Australian Airforce veteran has saluted the actions of a former Fijian national now residing in Mackay, Queensland, for saving her life at the height of Cyclone Debbie last month.

Originally of Dunedin, south of New Zealand, but has called Australia home since migrating in 1971 with her husband, Gloria Gillescie lives by herself in her Binnington Esplanade home at East Mackay.

When what started out as a tropical depression on Thursday, March 23, intensified to Cyclone Debbie on Sunday, March 26, she was visited by Fijian Semi Lewanirabe the day after to check if she was alright.

She told him she was safe at that time.

But the very next day, she recalls vividly the strong wind and rain and the poor visibility, and how she frantically tried to get attention of members of the community by the Iluka Beach for someone to come to her aid.

Mr Lewanirabe, 45, who has become the hero in this close-knit Mackay community, told The Fiji Times that between 10-11am on that day, he was standing outside his home — situated along the same street — and saw Ms Gillescie waving her hand desperately.

"It is some 600m from my home to her place and the wind was so strong. Debris was flying fiercely in all directions, but I dashed to her place," the Yacata man from Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu, said in a phone interview from his Mackay home.

"When I reached her, she was crying and yelling for help."

In a picture obtained by this newspaper, Mr Lewanirabe was seen carrying Ms Gillescie with one hand and her personal belongings with another as they both fled back to his home for safety.

For the grannie of five great-grandchildren, Mr Lewanirabe is her hero.

"I am really proud of Semi and Fijians should be too. Semi carried me with one arm, he is a very strong man," Ms Gillescie said.

"When I saw him, I felt really calm and protected because they are my family out here." Mackay resident and former Fijian journalist and politician Ratu Joe Dimuri was a proud man too after he witnessed Mr Lewanirabe's brave act that day.

"I was there that day when Semi rescued this elderly woman. I felt proud as a Fijian to see a fellow countryman's bravery and to run out during that dangerous time and bring this elderly woman to safety," Ratu Joe said. He said the Fijian community was also proud of Mr Lewanirabe's actions and that it had only further strengthened relations between the Fijian and the Aussie community of Mackay — the same community that sent a container load of relief supplies after Winston struck our island nation.

He said this brave and honorary act would serve as a reminder of goodwill between the two countries whenever disaster struck.

Mr Lewanirabe is already a hero in Mackay when local television stations splashed this rescue story on their News bulletin.

But it could very well be official too once Ms Gillescie files her nomination for a bravery award, which she intends to do.