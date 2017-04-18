Land issues hold up residental project

/ Front page / News

LAND issues are being resolved by the Tavua Town Council and members of a landowning unit for a residential project.

Tavua Town Council CEO Vinesh Naidu said there were still a few issues to discuss with the landowners.

"There are some problems that we are still trying to sort out with the landowners and hopefully we can get those out of the way by this week," he said.

"We have a meeting with the landowners and officials from the Local Government ministry."

He said they wanted to begin the residential development as soon as possible. "It's a very important project for Tavua.

"By having these subdivided lots, our residents can have access to proper living spaces with all of the Government amenities provided."

The project is part of the economic development plan (EDP) for Tavua.

According to the Local Government Ministry, about 100 residential lots would be established.

The EDP was designed by the ministry to increase the economic viability of the town.