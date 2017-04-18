Villagers unite to protect tourists

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourists from a cruise ship berthed at Lautoka wharf last week, with Fijian warriors outside a local shopping venue. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ENSURING the protection of tourists that visit hotels and resorts in Nacula, Yasawa, is a main priority of the seven villages that make up the district.

Nacula district spokesperson Saimoni Naivalu said tourists were an important source of income for the villagers.

"If we don't protect them and ensure their safety then it would affect our livelihood eventually," he said.

"We are one of the busiest regions in the Yasawa group when it comes to the tourism industry.

"Trying to get our villagers more involved in all aspects, including community policing is very important," Mr Naivalu added.

"We want our visitors to feel welcome when they come here and not threatened or feel unsafe."

He said the seven villages joined forces with nearby resorts and backpackers to form the Nacula Tikina Tourism Committee.

He said the new committee was especially formed to look after the welfare of both the villagers and tourists.

"We want to look at how we present ourselves to our guests and also ensure they enjoy their stay," Mr Naivalu said.

"Our resorts have been doing their part to bring income and employment for our villagers.

"We want to assist in other ways too to help in bringing more tourists to our shores."