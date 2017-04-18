Woman dead, duo quizzed

/ Front page / News

TWO men from Lautoka were in police custody over the weekend after a woman in her 20s was found dead in Field 40, Lautoka, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the death.

She said the woman was alleged to have committed suicide.

"It is an alleged suicide case and that the post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain cause of death," she said.

"Two men are being questioned because they were last seen with the victim."

The victim was allegedly part of a drinking party on Saturday night with the pair.

The woman lived in Koroipita settlement.