Bridge to close for repair works

PART of the Labasa Bridge is expected to close in May this year for repair works.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority yesterday.

A statement from the authority said the Labasa Bridge was one of the high priority bridges to receive repairs in the 2016 and 2017 financial year.

The authority stated that the scope of works would include beam strengthening and propping of all beams on each pier.

According to FRA, the existing asphaltic surface for the entire carriage way would be removed and new reinforcements and the concrete overlay of 110mm for the whole bridge deck and railings on the downstream side of the bridge would be relocated. The FRA also said repairs would be done to any unforeseen defects that may arise during the course of the repair works.

Half of the bridge will be closed from May 1-10.

According to FRA, the full closure of the bridge would be from May 7 from 2am to 6pm.