Convention helps town

/ Front page / News

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) 90th convention had come at a right time boosting sales in Labasa Town, says Labasa Chamber of Commerce president Satish Chand.

Mr Chand said the event had boosted businesses in the Northern Division.

"By bringing the TISI Sangam convention to Labasa, it will contribute a lot to our business sectors here in the North," he said.

Mr Chand said hotels were fully booked, buses serviced the public until late at night and restaurants closed late as well.

"We are so very fortunate to have this event take place in Labasa as this will bring most of our business back to its expected standard. Many visitors from overseas bought souvenirs for their families back home which was a really great thing to see," he said.

Mr Chand said Labasa needed more events such as the TISI Sangam convention.

"This Easter weekend has really helped us a lot in terms of business and we look forward to more events like this in the future," he said.