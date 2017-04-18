Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Quiet weekend for police

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

THE Northern Division recorded no serious police reports during the long Easter weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the only drunk and drive reports received during the weekend were recorded in the Western and Central divisions.

Ms Naisoro said this was a sign that members of the public in the North had taken heed of their warnings prior to the beginning of the long weekend.

"However, we did receive three reports of drunk incapable cases in Labasa involving two men from Seaqaqa and a soccer player in Labasa who was found unconscious outside a regular nightspot in Labasa," she said.

"The player who was playing during the four-day TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship tournament had sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. Police are trying to determine how the player received the injuries and whether it was related to an assault case."

Ms Naisoro said the two police stations in Savusavu and Taveuni received no cases of interest in the weekend.

"We thank members of the public for co-operating with us and for adhering to the advice that we issued earlier," she said.

"Police were monitoring the situation in their respective areas of operation within the division during the long wekeend. The Fiji Police Force anticipates the co-operation of members of the public in future."

Meanwhile, the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship which ended yesterday attracted about 2000 people from around the country and abroad to Labasa Town during the weekend.








