Families enjoy Easter holiday at popular beach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Khan family enjoys the day at Korovatu Beach in Labasa yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

FAMILIES in the Northern Division took time out to enjoy the last day of their Easter holiday yesterday.

The Korovatu Beach, which is one of the main picnic spots in Labasa, was packed with children and families who came in from various parts of Labasa.

Imtiaz Khan of Waiqele was at the beach with his extended family. He described the day as "a blessed" one.

"We are thankful that we could be here together with our family who came in from from New Zealand," he said.

Mr Khan said they had always looked forward to Easter.

"It has become a tradition for us to spend Easter together at the beach and sometimes have lunch at some restaurants, but today is extra special because we have our extended family here at the beach," he said.

Another family also enjoying the day at the beach was the Prasad family of Benau.

Navneil Prasad said the Easter holidays was always a time to get together for his whole family.

"The long weekend, especially Easter is always a great time to get out of our busy schedules and spend time with our loved ones," he said.

"This is a nice way to relax and unwind from the entire busy schedule of our daily lives before we head back to school and work," he said.