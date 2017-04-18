Fraud inquiry

/ Front page / News

TEN army officers are being investigated by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) for alleged fraud.

It is understood the soldiers, who are noncommissioned officers, are subjects of an inquiry involving alleged fraudulent use of funds amounting to about $10,000.

RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said there was an inquiry into the matter.

"I cannot comment on it at the moment because we are still conducting enquiries in that particular issue," Col. Kalouniwai said.

He said he would only comment when investigations were complete.

"We will inform you when the time is appropriate."