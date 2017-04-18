Search party finds wreck

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Missing boat captain John Knowles' wife Marita Finau and their two-year-old son Jimmy Knowles at their home in Kulukulu, Sigatoka. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

THE wife of missing boat captain John Knowles is hopeful that her husband and son, Iliesa, will return home in Kulukulu, Sigatoka.

The pair had been missing since Saturday when they left at 9pm to fish near the mouth of the Sigatoka River.

Mr Knowles' wife Marita Finau, who's expecting her second child with the experienced seaman, says she has faith in her husband's knowledge of the sea.

"He doesn't take any risks," she said.

"When it's bad weather, he doesn't go out, but Saturday the weather was really good."

She said her husband promised he would return by Sunday morning.

"I knew something was wrong when it went past 8am.

"Sometimes when he doesn't come at 8 in the morning, he would return by 1pm, but when it went past that time, I knew that something wasn't right."

She said she immediately alerted the police that the pair were missing.

"We've been searching everywhere. I know the police have alerted the Navy and pilots that could be flying over the Sigatoka River."

She said despite being missing for over 24 hours, she was still hopeful that they would be found safe.

"I'm still praying that they return home.

"My husband will keep my son safe."

Mrs Knowles was at their Kulukulu residence in Sigatoka yesterday when news of a wreck was found by a family friend.

The mother of three could not hold back her tears when images of the wrecked boat and a life jacket were found near the Sigatoka Sand Dunes.

Yesterday, police confirmed the report lodged by Mrs Knowles.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the search continued for the missing pair along the Sigatoka River.