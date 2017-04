/ Front page / News

OVER the weekend, Beachcomber heard that a friend was at a family gathering when he saw a young nephew walking up to have his food served.

Upon getting his food, he overheard the woman serving the food offering dalo to the small boy.

Much to the woman's surprise and amusement, the small boy replied with a straight face, "I'm sorry nanna I don't eat tavioka (cassava)."

He pointed to the cassava saying he wanted that instead.

The friend and the woman burst out laughing.