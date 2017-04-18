Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

FJFW marks ten years with Pacific Island show

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

FIJI Fashion Week (FJFW) will mark its 10th year an­n­iversary this year with the first Pacific Island Re­s­ort Show featuring 11 de­­signers from 10 Pacific Island countries, elevati­ng the event to a regional stage on May 25.

The event will feature designers from the Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hawaii, New Caledonia, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga and organisers are still awaiting confirmation from New Zealand.

FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said the idea was to launch Pacific Island fashion week in Fiji and plans were in progress to hold a similar event on an annual basis in Australia from next year.

"We are focusing on presentation, style, print and on the business of fashion," she said. "This is the first time to have 11 designers from 10 different countries including Fiji and we didn't have to struggle to get that. Designers were just waiting to be asked and the response was immediate which just goes to show the timing is absolutely right for what FJFW has been nurturing since 2008."

Ticket prices range from $5 to $70 and can be purchased at MHCC, Suva.

FJFW will start on May 22 at the Vodafone Arena.








