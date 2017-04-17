Cricket: Moce crowned Easter champs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cricket action between Moce and Suva Crusaders during Easter Cricket finals at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:28PM LAU-based Moce Cricket team convincingly beat hosts Suva Crusaders by scoring 194 for seven in the final of the Easter Cricket tournament that was held at the newly-refurbished Albert Park in Suva, earlier today.

Moce opted to bat first and scored 194 for seven, while Suva's batting order crashed all out with 69 runs.

The newly-crowned champions were very impressive in the semi-final stages after they disposed off Australian-based Brisbane Thunder in a similar fashion.

Brisbane went all out after securing 103 runs while Moce slotted 106 runs and losing only two wickets.