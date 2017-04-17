Fiji Time: 3:36 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cricket: Moce crowned Easter champs

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 7:28PM LAU-based Moce Cricket team convincingly beat hosts Suva Crusaders by scoring 194 for seven in the final of the Easter Cricket tournament that was held at the newly-refurbished Albert Park in Suva, earlier today.

Moce opted to bat first and scored 194 for seven, while Suva's batting order crashed all out with 69 runs.

The newly-crowned champions were very impressive in the semi-final stages after they disposed off Australian-based Brisbane Thunder in a similar fashion.

Brisbane went all out after securing 103 runs while Moce slotted 106 runs and losing only two wickets.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. Family prepare to farewell Hughes
  10. Tabua acknowledges choir members for win

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  10. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)