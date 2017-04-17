Fiji Time: 3:36 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

AFL Fiji on national selection drive

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 7:21PM AFL Fiji conducted two trial matches to select two national 20-member squads for the Men's and Women's team to represent Fiji in the upcoming International Cup in August.

AFL Fiji development officer and Men's head coach Simon Highfield said the two trial sessions would be used as a platform to assess the performances of both their women's and men's teams.

"It's a warm-up match as much as it is a national selection trial so I am looking for the best boys and the best girls that really stand out so I can form a squad of 40 for the international cup," Highfield said.

The International Cup is open to and can be contested by any country in the world except for Australia.

It will run from August 5-19 in Australia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. Family prepare to farewell Hughes
  10. Tabua acknowledges choir members for win

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  6. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  10. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)