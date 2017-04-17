AFL Fiji on national selection drive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Laisiasa Karuya of Raiwaqa Tigers AFL team in action against the West Coast AFL team during their match at Bidesi Park in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:21PM AFL Fiji conducted two trial matches to select two national 20-member squads for the Men's and Women's team to represent Fiji in the upcoming International Cup in August.

AFL Fiji development officer and Men's head coach Simon Highfield said the two trial sessions would be used as a platform to assess the performances of both their women's and men's teams.

"It's a warm-up match as much as it is a national selection trial so I am looking for the best boys and the best girls that really stand out so I can form a squad of 40 for the international cup," Highfield said.

The International Cup is open to and can be contested by any country in the world except for Australia.

It will run from August 5-19 in Australia.