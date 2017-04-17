Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 April

Lautoka wins Fiji Muslim inter-district championship

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 5:59PM LAUTOKA has won the Fiji Muslim Inter District Championship after beating a valiant Valelevu side 2-0 at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Despite fielding a young side, the Lautoka team showed a lot of promise all throughout their campaign.

They beat defending champions Makoi in the semi-finals 2-1 to book their place in the finals.

Valelevu had narrowly beat Nadi-based Maigania side 1-0 in their semi-final.

"First of all, I would like to thank Allah for his blessings and it's really an important win not only for us but for all the fans and all the people back home in Lautoka," Lautoka captain Feroz Ali said.








