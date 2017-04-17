Fijian dies in road accident; grandson unscathed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Accident victim Ambrose Matthew Hughes. Picture: Facebook

Update: 5:38PM IT has been a terrible Easter weekend for a former Fijian family who lost their father in New Zealand in a fatal road accident this month.

The family of Ambrose Matthew Hughes, 54, now residing in Hamilton for the past 16 years after moving from Labasa, are now preparing funeral arrangements to be held tomorrow.

Hamilton News reported that Hughes died when his car crashed into a bus near the Anzac Parade Bridge in Hamilton on Saturday April 8.

The media agency reported that Hughes had just attended a Pacifica festival at nearby Claudelands Arena with his two-year-old grandson Matthew Chong when the crashed happened at about 2pm.

It has been reported that little Matthew walked away from the accident "without a scratch".

The family has publicly praised two young girls they could not identify for comforting and taking care of little Matthew after the accident.

However, as investigations continue, Police authorities in Waikato have told the media that "it's believed he may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash".

Families from Fiji are already in Hamilton as funeral arrangements are being made for Hughes' burial in Hamilton Park Cemetery at Newstead.

A requiem Mass for Hughes will be held just metres away from where he died, at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey St, Hamilton, at 10.30am tomorrow.