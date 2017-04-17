Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 April

Quiet Easter for mother and son

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 5:02PM SINGLE mother Mere Drau and his 23-year-old son had a quiet Easter at their Bulileka Hart Home in Labasa today.

The 56-year-old mother described Easter as a normal day for her and her son.

"Easter is just like any other normal day for us but the only difference is that people rush to church on this day and families travel from one place to another to have lunch together," she said.

"We just had our own little lunch of rice and curry and that was it and we have been doing this for the past 16 years since we moved here. It has always  been us every Easter and no one else."








