Fiji Met: Fine weather but expect brief showers

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 4:14PM THE weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast fine weather apart from some brief showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

In its bulletin isued this afternoon, the forecast to midnight tomorrow has indicated fine weather elsewhere apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

For mariners, a Southeast wind flow prevailed over the country.

From 6pm tomorrow, the weather centre has forecast Southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, moderate seas, and moderate southerly swells.

Otherwise,a further outlook of easterly winds 10 to 15 knots, moderate seas, and moderate southeast swells is forecast.








