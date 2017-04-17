Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Hunt on for prison escapee

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 3:58PM THE Fiji Corrections Service is on the hunt for escapee Joeli Nukunawa.

Attempts are being made to obtain details to this incident, particularly where he escaped from and when.

The statement from the Fiji Corrections Service today only stated that the 26-year-old being from Naibita, Wainibuka in Tailevu and resided at Vunimoli Settlement in Tacirua.

Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest Police Station on any citing of Nukunawa.

The FCS has also warned against those planning to commit an offence by harbouring escaped prisoners. 








