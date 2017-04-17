Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 April

Naiduki appointed Fiji Volleyball president

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 3:37PM FORMER Fiji national volleyball rep and senior association executive Taitusi Naiduki has been appointed acting president of the Fiji Volleyball Federation.

Outgoing president Elesi Ketedromo has stepped down on medical grounds.

Naiduki, who has been senior vice-president for the last two years, commended Ms Ketedromo's contribution to the administration and development for the sport in the last decade saying her experiences could not be replaced.

For Naiduki, he said this role had many challenges.

"Fiji Volleyball in partnership with Australia Volleyball, through the Pacific Partnership program, was working towards improving governance at all levels," he said in a statement issued from federation this afternoon.

"The challenges to changes is understandable but FVF will continue to work and improve the current status as Oceania champions to qualify into the Asian level of competition and then to the next Olympics."

Naiduki represented volleyball in the national and Oceania level in the 90s.

He was also instrumental in the setting up of the Taveuni Volleyball Association in 1992 and the revival of the Nadi Volleyball in 2014. 








