+ Enlarge this image Ba TIV captain Roneel Kumar and Shivneel Rao hoist the trophy at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 3:25PM BA is the new champion of the 2017 Sangam Inter-District Championship after beating Rifle Range 2-1 in the final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Lautoka-based Rifle Range team scored first goal through Suva district's Don Raj.

Ba levelled scores 1-all with a goal from Shivneel Rao.

Crafty midfielder Roneel Kumar scored the winning goal in the second half.

More detailed reports in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.