Family picnic popular on Easter holiday

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 3:21PM FAMILIES in the Northern Division flocked to the Korovatu beach in Labasa to spend their Easter Holiday.

Korovatu Beach is one of the main picnic spots in Labasa that was filled with lots of children and families that drove in from as far as Waiqele.

Imtiaz Khan of Waiqele took his family out today saying he counted this day as one of the many blessed days for his whole family.

"This is like a family reunion for us and we are so happy and blessed to be here today."

Another family that were at the beach is Navniel Prasad's family who drove from Benau outside Labasa Town.

"We always come by every Easter to have lunch and mostly to enjoy our time together as a family," he said.








