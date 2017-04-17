Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji needs to secure fisheries expansion: Koroilavesau

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 3:18PM FIJI needs to plan for the future and secure her expansion in fisheries, especially her sources of raw materials for canning and value adding because a lot of our people are employed in this sector.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau made this statement after stressing the importance for Fiji to keep a close watch over our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"Fiji works closely with Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) and Pacific Community (SPC) to monitor and assist the Pacific by Maritime Surveillance Aircraft from our neighbors," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"We also have our observers on board licensed fishing vessels and these vessels also carry monitoring equipment on board."








