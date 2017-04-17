5.2 mag quake in PNG region

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the PNG region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:47PM AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 5.2 local magnitude (ML) on the Richter Scale occurred in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) region this morning.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department stated today that this moderate earthquake with shallow depth source location did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The quake occurred at 8.55am - 205km Northwest from Arawa, PNG; 798km Northwest from Honiara, Solomon Islands; and 3004km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department will keep monitoring for any further updates.