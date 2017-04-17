Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

5.2 mag quake in PNG region

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 1:47PM AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 5.2 local magnitude (ML) on the Richter Scale occurred in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) region this morning.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department stated today that this moderate earthquake with shallow depth source location did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The quake occurred at 8.55am - 205km Northwest from Arawa, PNG; 798km Northwest from Honiara, Solomon Islands; and 3004km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department will keep monitoring for any further updates.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Airline appoints first female engineering manager Thursday (13 Apr)