Be proactive in drug awareness, NSAAC told

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Shadow Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:35PM FIJI'S Shadow Education Minister Mikaele Leawere is calling on the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council to be more proactive in highlighting the problems associated with taking drugs.

Mr Leawere issued a statement in response to a recent case where six students of a high school in Nadi were removed from the school after pictures of the students allegedly smoking marijuana were posted on social media.

In the statement, Mr Leawere said it was worrying to see students subjected to unscrupulous drug peddlers.

"More concerted efforts in reaching out to the villages through tikina (district) or provincial councils and advisory councils to discuss this issues is critical and urgently needed," he said.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy had said the school would be holding an assembly to talk to students on the effects of smoking drugs.

He said the students were removed from the school last Tuesday April 11 and would undergo counselling.