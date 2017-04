/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rewa TIV celebrate after winning the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-district championship at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:30PM REWA TIV football team defeated Raviravi/Tavarou 3-0 in the final to win the premier division title at Subrail Park in Labasa.

After the win, the side has been promoted to the Super Premier Division next year.

The final is about to take place between Rifle Range and Ba.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the TIV Inter-district championship happening in Labasa today.