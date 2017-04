/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tabadola TIV after the final of the senior division at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:20PM TABICOLA has booked a spot in the premier division after winning the Senior Division title in the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship.

The side defeated Nacovi 2-0 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The goals were scored by Sudesh Nadal and Shamit Shamal.