Orderly among weekend drunk driving cases

MERE NALEBA
Monday, April 17, 2017

Update: 12:56PM A 29-YEAR-old hospital orderly was fined $300 by Suva Magistrate Court today after pleading guilty to one count of drunk driving.

Father of two Norman Daunoco was found driving a vehicle along Foster Road in Walu Bay under the influence of liquor.

He appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

In his mitigation, Daunoco said he had recently lost his wife in January this year and was supporting his two young children.

He asked for the Court's forgiveness and promised not to reoffend.

Daunoco agreed to pay the fine by tomorrow.

In default of the payment, Daunoco will spend 30 days behind bars.

Meanwhile, Mr Somaratne presided over 12 other cases in a special court sitting in Suva today.








