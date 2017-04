/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ba TIV applies pressure at the Labasa TIV goalmouth during their semi-final clash today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 12:48PM NATIONAL Fiji football defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy's stunner sunk home team Labasa's chances of making it into the 2017 TIV Sangam Inter-District Championship final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Ba won 3-0.

Suwamy scored two goals in the first half while Ba district rep Roneel Kumar scored the third goal in the second half.

Ba meets Rifle Range in the final later this afternoon.