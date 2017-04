/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rifle Range TIV's Justine Mani in control against Nadi TIV at Subrail Park today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 12:43PM RIFLE RANGE TIV football team is on fire after booting defending champions Nadi TIV out of the 2017 Sangam Inter-District Championship this morning.

The side defeated Nadi 2-1.

The tournament is being held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Rifle Range meets the winner between Labasa and Ba.