+ Enlarge this image While thousands packed into churches yesterda, people chose to spend their weekend at the beach. A few families were at Saweni Beach in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

WHILE thousands of families gathered in churches across the country to mark resurrection Sunday yesterday, others saw the day as an opportune time to spend with their families out on picnics at the beach.

Pastor Jasa Tora from the Calvary Temple in Suva said Easter to the Christian community was a time for all to remember the atoning work of Jesus Christ on the cross to free each and every one of us from the bondage of sin.

He said it was also to celebrate the victory we have from sin, and for the fact that we could all be called God's children.

"It is a time to spend with the family, going to church to celebrate God's faithfulness and just thanking Him for sending His son to die for my sins and making me His very own," Mr Tora said.