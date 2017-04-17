Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resurrection Sunday

Alisi Vucago
Monday, April 17, 2017

WHILE thousands of families gathered in churches across the country to mark resurrection Sunday yesterday, others saw the day as an opportune time to spend with their families out on picnics at the beach.

Pastor Jasa Tora from the Calvary Temple in Suva said Easter to the Christian community was a time for all to remember the atoning work of Jesus Christ on the cross to free each and every one of us from the bondage of sin.

He said it was also to celebrate the victory we have from sin, and for the fact that we could all be called God's children.

"It is a time to spend with the family, going to church to celebrate God's faithfulness and just thanking Him for sending His son to die for my sins and making me His very own," Mr Tora said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Airline appoints first female engineering manager Thursday (13 Apr)