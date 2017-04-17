Reverend: Know your talents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chaplain Reverend Jimione Kaci during the church service. Picture: SUPPLIED

THERE is a need for followers to know the spiritual talents that have been given to them by the Lord, says United Kingdom Fijian Methodist Fellowship chaplain Reverend Jimione Kaci.

Leading the sermon at the Plymouth Guild Hall in the United Kingdom, he said once the members knew their spiritual gifts, they would be able to use it for the work of the Lord.

"God has given you gifts and talents and you need to figure out what your gift is.

"It is needed to be used to enhance the work of the Lord in your church," he said. He told the members if they wanted to follow the Lord, they needed to give their life wholeheartedly to him.

Mr Kaci said in everything we did, we should give the best to the Lord every time.

Also present at the church service was the president-elect for the United Kingdom Methodist Church Reverend Lorraine Mellor.

She said it was an honour to be part of the two-day choir competition and conference on Friday evening.

"The choirs have very beautiful voice and I have always worked closely with the Fijian fellowship for sometime now," she said.

She said it was an honour to be part of the annual conference this year.