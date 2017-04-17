$56,000 budget

/ Front page / News

A PROPOSED budget of about $56,000 was approved by the United Kingdom Fijian Methodist Fellowship's annual meeting on Friday night.

Presenting the budget, head steward Josefa Draunidalo said they had discussed the budget with the steward heads from the three circuits this year.

"It was presented to the three circuits quarterly meeting and the members are aware of this budget," he said.

Members at the meeting agreed on the proposal but the only changes made was for the funds given to the circuit hosting the conference every year to be reduced to $10,000 instead of $14,000 since it was held over two days.

Expenses included vehicle insurance of $1600 and travelling expenses for the Chaplain Reverend Jimione Kaci has increased to $20,000.

Income from the budget include the $30 levy from each family every month that is collected from the members from the three circuits from the South, North and Northern Ireland yearly and the soli from the conference an estimate of $30,000.