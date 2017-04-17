Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$56,000 budget

Reijeli Robanakadavu
Monday, April 17, 2017

A PROPOSED budget of about $56,000 was approved by the United Kingdom Fijian Methodist Fellowship's annual meeting on Friday night.

Presenting the budget, head steward Josefa Draunidalo said they had discussed the budget with the steward heads from the three circuits this year.

"It was presented to the three circuits quarterly meeting and the members are aware of this budget," he said.

Members at the meeting agreed on the proposal but the only changes made was for the funds given to the circuit hosting the conference every year to be reduced to $10,000 instead of $14,000 since it was held over two days.

Expenses included vehicle insurance of $1600 and travelling expenses for the Chaplain Reverend Jimione Kaci has increased to $20,000.

Income from the budget include the $30 levy from each family every month that is collected from the members from the three circuits from the South, North and Northern Ireland yearly and the soli from the conference an estimate of $30,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Airline appoints first female engineering manager Thursday (13 Apr)