Tabua acknowledges choir members for win

Reijeli Robanakadavu
Monday, April 17, 2017

CATTERICK Fijian Methodist Fellowship came out victorious for the first time during the United Kingdom Fijian Methodist Fellowship conference at Plymouth Guild Hall on Saturday.

Choir leader Mereani Tabua said they started their choir practise with the hymns they had brought to participate at the competition in May last year.

She acknowledged the choir members for all their effort.

Judge Naitoko Baleisuva said the level of singing had reached another level this year.

"We hope the decision that we make today will be accepted by all the members," she said.

Cup champions for three years Tidworth Fijian Methodist Fellowship won the men, women and polotu categories while the quartet category was won by Southampton, including the Kanailagi children. Stoke Fijian Methodist Fellowship scooped most of the soli trophies with Northern Ireland circuit taking the Circuit trophy for the soli with a contribution of more than $3000.








