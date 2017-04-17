Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Organisation plans to build new primary school

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, April 17, 2017

THE Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji plans to build a primary school in Nadi.

Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji president Justice Kamal Kumar said the religious body had schools in every urban centre in the Western Division, except in the jet set town.

"We have two schools in Lautoka and Sigatoka, one each in Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua," he said.

"The only place we don't have a school is Nadi, which is why we want to find a place that we could build a primary school."

He said the organisation was in discussions with stakeholders for a suitable location for the new school.

"This is a short-term plan for us and we are looking at acquiring a piece of land of about two or three acres.

"We want to start building as soon as possible and hope to do that by the end of the year."

The religious body has a total of seven schools under its administration.

The schools educate about 2000 students.

Over the Easter long weekend, more than 200 people gathered in Nadi for the organisation's cultural night last Friday.

Mr Kumar said the event was a success with hundreds enjoying the various performances on display.

The Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji is made up of Telugu language speakers who formed the group on April 20, 1941, at the Gallau Temple in Ra.








