Board identifies crime 'hot spot'

/ Front page / News

NAMAKA has been identified as a hot spot for crime.

The issue was discussed by members of the Crime Stoppers Western Division board in its monthly meeting.

The board revealed that Namaka was a well-known area for criminal activity, with a number of burglaries reported over the past few months. Offences also on the increase included sexual offences.

The board also discussed the number of nightclubs between McDonalds and Votualevu.

Members of the board suggested that a police post be established in Votualevu to also assist in the prevention of crime in the area.

Crime Stoppers Western Division board chairman Anit Singh said the board was made up of businessmen and former police officers.

"We work very closely with the Fiji Police Force in the Western Division to stop criminal activities," he said. "We have members in all of the districts who provide monthly updates on what is happening in their areas.

"While we focus on the Crime Stoppers unit, we also help in monitoring and have monthly meetings with the divisional police commander on our work and what has been happening in our different communities.

"We have had a few successful partnerships where arrests have been made and I believe as long as we work closely with the police, we can do really great work to stop criminals."