Pedestrian safety awareness programs

CRIME prevention committees are looking into carrying out awareness programs on pedestrian safety.

This comes after the death of a 70-year-old woman last week in Lautoka City.

During a meeting between Crime Stoppers Western Division board members, it was revealed that the campaign was needed to remind people of the need to be alert while crossing a busy road.

"There is still cases where people are crossing without following simple rules like looking to your left or right before you cross," Crime Stoppers Western Division board chairman Anit Singh said.

"It could be a matter of life and death if you don't follow those instructions."

He said it was unfortunate that a woman died while walking on a pedestrian crossing.

The victim died at the Lautoka Hospital last Monday after sustaining serious injuries when she was hit by a bus.

A 41-year-old man driving the bus was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.