Youth group reaches out to help diabetic patient

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, April 17, 2017

THE Pygmies (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) Youth Group embodied the spirit of Easter by helping a disabled woman and her family.

The Lautoka-based group joined hands with Free Bird Institute Japanese tutors to visit Siteri Lewabobo, 57, whose leg was amputated last year.

Pygmies Youth Group founder Josateki Labalaba said they were happy to work with like-minded organisations for a good cause.

"A lot people have seen and read our stories and we are grateful that they are coming forward to help us do our work for others," he said.

"The Japanese tutors came across one of our stories in The Fiji Times and they reached out to us.

"They requested we find someone that needed help."

He said Ms Lewabobo lived with relatives in Banaras in Lautoka.

"We know her family and her relatives have been taking care of her after she had her leg amputated.

"When we came across her case, we decided to also work with the Western Division Disabled Society in getting her wheelchair."

Ms Lewabobo's cousin Ilivasi Qoro said the family was grateful to the assistance provided by the youth group and their Japanese friends.

"It's not every day you come across good Samaritans and when you do all you can say is 'thank you'," he said.

"These young men have a bright future ahead of them if they continue to dedicate themselves to helping their neighbours."








