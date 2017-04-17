Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event

/ Front page / News

WHILE many people preferred to stay home and enjoy the Easter weekend, the Chand family of Tuatua in Labasa was one of the few families who made use of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam 90th convention as a way to earn money for a living.

The family were selling barbecue from their stall to the more than 2000 people who came in from all parts of Fiji and overseas to attend the TISI Sangam convention at Subrail Park yesterday.

Swastika Chand, who was leading the stall, said it was their first time to own a stall at one of the biggest events in Labasa.

"This is the biggest event. This is the first time we ever owned a stall to sell barbecue and we are happy that we made the right choice in getting a stall," she said.

Ms Chand said they earned a lot in the past few days and were certain to return and make business in the next TISI Sangam convention.

"Even though there was free meal provided by the Sangam organisation, but at the same time, people preferred to come and buy barbecue from us," she said. "When people are hungry, they don't agree to take the long walk, so instead they tuck in to the next available stop and that's where our business comes in handy during these past few days."

A young Shaykirit Kumar who was helping out at the Chand's barbecue stall said the money he earned from helping at the stall would be for his school material.