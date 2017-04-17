Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

South Indian cuisine

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, April 17, 2017

TO provide and introduce a South Indian taste to people's food was exactly the reason for Savitri Mudaliar's stall.

Ms Mudaliar, who was accompanied by her younger sister Geeta Mudaliar, was one of the few people who sold varieties of food during the TISI Sangam convention at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

The two sister's intention was not only to earn money, it was also to provide a South Indian taste to the people of Labasa and those from overseas and other parts of Fiji.

Ms Mudaliar said she loved cooking and her best dish was her very own South Indian dish.

"I love to cook varieties of curry, chutney, pickles and other South Indian dish," she said.

"You name it, I make it."

Ms Mudaliar said the idea of cooking South Indian dish was mainly aimed at those who attended the convention from overseas. "I want to give them a taste of food that they haven't tasted for a really long time and I believe many of them would go home and talk about the food they had when they were here in Labasa and one of it would be my special South Indian food," she said.

"We sell curry duck, fish parcel, chicken palau, roti and vegetable for only $7 and some dishes cost $5 and it's worth it."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Airline appoints first female engineering manager Thursday (13 Apr)