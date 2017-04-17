South Indian cuisine

/ Front page / News

TO provide and introduce a South Indian taste to people's food was exactly the reason for Savitri Mudaliar's stall.

Ms Mudaliar, who was accompanied by her younger sister Geeta Mudaliar, was one of the few people who sold varieties of food during the TISI Sangam convention at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

The two sister's intention was not only to earn money, it was also to provide a South Indian taste to the people of Labasa and those from overseas and other parts of Fiji.

Ms Mudaliar said she loved cooking and her best dish was her very own South Indian dish.

"I love to cook varieties of curry, chutney, pickles and other South Indian dish," she said.

"You name it, I make it."

Ms Mudaliar said the idea of cooking South Indian dish was mainly aimed at those who attended the convention from overseas. "I want to give them a taste of food that they haven't tasted for a really long time and I believe many of them would go home and talk about the food they had when they were here in Labasa and one of it would be my special South Indian food," she said.

"We sell curry duck, fish parcel, chicken palau, roti and vegetable for only $7 and some dishes cost $5 and it's worth it."