For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals

+ Enlarge this image Annamalai Mudaliar, closest to camera, with his best friend Krishna Chetty at Subrail Park yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

IT was just one normal conversation that made two best friends fly from their home in Australia to spend Easter in Fiji and be part of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam's 90th convention this year.

For old time's sake, they said.

Krishna Chetty and Annamalai Mudaliar were both born in the West and moved to Toorak in Suva in 1965 for work.

Mr Mudaliar is originally from Uciwai Village in Nadi while Mr Chetty is originally from Top Line in Lautoka.

The two friends are former soccer players and both played in the Sangam tournament in 1975 and were members of the Civic Football Club in Suva back in the days.

The two friends now live in Australia with their families.

Mr Chetty, 65, a retired welder who was born and bred in Lautoka, said spending Easter with his childhood friend was a happy moment.

"I never thought that I could spend time enjoying and having a beer with my best friend," he said.

Mr Chetty said he loved photography and that was another reason he came to Fiji.

"I travel to Fiji mostly to watch the Sangam games and another reason was to visit my family here in Fiji," he said.

Mr Chetty said this year was just special as he had a chance to spend his Easter weekend in Fiji with his best friend who now lived in Sydney, Australia and worked as an accounts manager for Robert Oatley's Vineyeards.

"We both grew up in the West. I was born in Lautoka while Annamalai was born in Nadi," he said.

"My hobby is photography and I come over every year while Annamalai comes occasionally to Fiji during his business trips and we have never got the chance to spend a weekend together, to relax and have few beers and watch soccer.

"We love the Labasa weather so much and are now planning to come around again for the next TISI Sangam convention and I plan to bring two soccer teams from Sydney."