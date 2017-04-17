Christians celebrate

/ Front page / News

METHODISTS flocked to the streets of Labasa Town yesterday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Labasa Methodist Church circuit's Reverend Jone Ledua described Easter as the day all Christians around the world looked forward to.

"Understanding Easter from a Christian perspective is very important and the celebration of Jesus' death, burial and resurrection from the dead is crucial for believers in Jesus' Christ because for without this doctrine, there is no Christianity and no Christian Easter," he said.

Mr Ledua said Easter was also a day that saw a significant increase in church attendances as Christians came out from their busy schedule to be part of the important event in the Christian history.

"As Christians, we believe that Jesus has risen and our journey with our Lord has been renewed and therefore, it is important for us to forgive and forget all those that may have hurt us and seek forgiveness from all those that we might have hurt," he said.

"The Lord has risen signifies that he has won against death and our sins have been cleansed and as Christians, we are called to do more than just celebrate the resurrection that happened a long time ago, but we are called to live in the light of the resurrection, so we can gain insight into its importance for the practical realities of everyday lives."

Easter is primarily a time to reflect on Jesus' death, burial, and resurrection, but for many, Easter is like Christmas, it is celebrated as a combination of the secular and the sacred.