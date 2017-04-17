Fiji Time: 7:14 PM on Monday 17 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Christians celebrate

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, April 17, 2017

METHODISTS flocked to the streets of Labasa Town yesterday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Labasa Methodist Church circuit's Reverend Jone Ledua described Easter as the day all Christians around the world looked forward to.

"Understanding Easter from a Christian perspective is very important and the celebration of Jesus' death, burial and resurrection from the dead is crucial for believers in Jesus' Christ because for without this doctrine, there is no Christianity and no Christian Easter," he said.

Mr Ledua said Easter was also a day that saw a significant increase in church attendances as Christians came out from their busy schedule to be part of the important event in the Christian history.

"As Christians, we believe that Jesus has risen and our journey with our Lord has been renewed and therefore, it is important for us to forgive and forget all those that may have hurt us and seek forgiveness from all those that we might have hurt," he said.

"The Lord has risen signifies that he has won against death and our sins have been cleansed and as Christians, we are called to do more than just celebrate the resurrection that happened a long time ago, but we are called to live in the light of the resurrection, so we can gain insight into its importance for the practical realities of everyday lives."

Easter is primarily a time to reflect on Jesus' death, burial, and resurrection, but for many, Easter is like Christmas, it is celebrated as a combination of the secular and the sacred.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ministry looks into couple's concerns
  2. Pio opens up
  3. Party makes spy claims
  4. Usamate: Youth unemployment at 18 per cent
  5. For old time's sake, say former Fiji nationals
  6. Two held for attack on police
  7. South Indian cuisine
  8. Family sells at 'biggest' Labasa event
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  8. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)
  9. Manning joins camp Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Airline appoints first female engineering manager Thursday (13 Apr)