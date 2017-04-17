Ministry looks into couple's concerns

/ Front page / News

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is looking into a complaint by a Sigatoka man who claims an unauthorised medical procedure was carried out on his diabetic wife.

In a statement to this newspaper, the ministry said an investigation would be conducted into the man's claims.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will look into the concerns raised to address it, but generally it is not appropriate for the ministry to provide confidential clinical information in the media," ministry representatives said.

The complainant said his wife, who has been a diabetic patient over the past four years, went into surgery last Friday.

"The surgery was to clean the infected area on her left leg," said the Sigatoka man.

"From the very beginning when she began her treatment, we were clear with what we wanted.

"No amputation and not to remove a tendon on her left foot."

He said when his wife came out of surgery, he was shocked when he was told by a doctor that his wife's tendon was removed.

"After we had made ourselves crystal clear that we did not want them touching that part of her leg, they still went ahead and removed it.

"It's upsetting because we have been spending the past three to four years making sure that her leg could be saved and investing all of our money in coming to Lautoka for check-ups and surgeries.

"They (doctors) know her history and what we wanted, but they still went ahead and did something against our will."