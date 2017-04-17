Fiji Time: 7:15 PM on Monday 17 April

Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Mere Naleba
Monday, April 17, 2017

CHRISTIANS from all denominations were yesterday reminded of the need to take care of their God-given environment, just as Jesus had taken care of his people, from His death until His resurrection.

This was the message to Fijians who gathered at Sukuna Park in Suva to be part of the Ecumenical Easter Concert hosted by the Dudley Methodist Church.

While addressing members of the different congregations present at the Resurrection Sunday service, Reverend James Bhagwan said Jesus died on the cross at Mt Calvary to wash away all sins of mankind.

"Why did Jesus die on the cross? God loves the whole world, as Christians, as bodies of Christ in this world; it is up to us to take care of our surrounding," Mr Bhagwan said.

The service included prayers, sermons and action chorus from various church groups within the Suva district that gathered at the park.








