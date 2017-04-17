FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER was told of this friend who decided to go out drinking with his two other colleagues last Thursday night to herald in the much-anticipated long Easter weekend.

The night started off with much fun and laughter, unwinding from what seemed a short working week for the trio.

Beachcomber later heard that the trio had parted ways as they had way too much to drink.

One woke up on his driveway the next day, the other found himself sleeping on top of their dining table, while the third had to climb through her window as she had lost her house keys.

Definitely an adventurous weekend for them!